Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) traded down 0.10% on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 153,772 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 111.65%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 104,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $963,312.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at $321,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gladstone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 621,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,165.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

