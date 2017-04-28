Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) opened at 9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 111.65% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,165.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 104,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $963,312.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at $321,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/gladstone-investment-co-gain-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-april-28th-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.