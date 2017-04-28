Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Givaudan Sa in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) opened at 39.085 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.342. Givaudan Sa has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

