Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (OTC:GVDNY) opened at 39.085 on Thursday. Givaudan Sa has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

