Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gilead is a dominant player in the HIV market with a strong portfolio. Gilead is currently looking to introduce drugs with improved long-term safety profiles in the HIV market. The newly launched TAF-based products – Genvoya, Odefsey and Descovy are performing well in both the U.S. and EU. The company expects that the use of Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will continue to boost sales of HIV franchise going forward, particularly in the U.S. However, the company’s HCV franchise continues to be under competitive and pricing pressure leading to a massive decline in Harvoni and Sovaldi sales. The company expects a further decline in patients starts in 2017. In addition, Gilead will lose exclusivity for Viread in 2017 in some countries outside the U.S. which should impact sales. Shares of Gilead underperformed the biotech industry in the past one year. On a positive note, Epclusa’s uptake has been encouraging.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $92.53. Gilead Sciences also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,710 call options.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post $8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

In related news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $4,926,510.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $997,048,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $271,588,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,855,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,781,000 after buying an additional 3,358,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,274,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,739,000 after buying an additional 3,327,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,448,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

