GigPeak Inc (GIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GigPeak Inc (AMEX:GIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05.

Shares of GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) remained flat at $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. GigPeak has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GigPeak in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company increased their target price on GigPeak from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

GigPeak Company Profile

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

