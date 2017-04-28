GigPeak Inc (AMEX:GIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Shares of GigPeak (AMEX:GIG) remained flat at $3.07 during trading on Friday. GigPeak has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIG. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of GigPeak from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GigPeak has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GigPeak Inc (GIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/gigpeak-inc-gig-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

GigPeak Company Profile

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

Receive News & Ratings for GigPeak Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigPeak Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.