German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded German American Bancorp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. German American Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) traded down 2.95% on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,982 shares. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $753.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

