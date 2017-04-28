Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genuine Parts Company (GPC) to “Hold”

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts has undertaken various initiatives to boost sales and earnings, such as product line expansion, penetration into new markets, cost-saving activities, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, high level of inventory is a challenge for the company. The high proportion of inventory in current assets can affect the short-term liquidity of the company in periods of low sales. Moreover, the company also saw lower generation of cash flow from operations in 2016 compared to 2015. Quarterly earnings estimates for Genuine Parts have been declining of late. The company also underperformed the Zacks categorized Auto/Truck-Replacement Parts industry over the last three months. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business earned $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Genuine Parts Company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Genuine Parts Company’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 163,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

