Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price

News articles about Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) have trended positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gentex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 903,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Gentex has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.92 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $203,018.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $34,981.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,746 shares in the company, valued at $758,804.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,330 shares of company stock worth $1,108,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

