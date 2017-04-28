Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genpact Limited (G) to Buy

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genpact manages business processes for companies around the world. The company combines process expertise, information technology and analytical capabilities with operational insight and experience in diverse industries to provide a wide range of services using its global delivery platform. Genpact helps companies improve the ways in which they do business by applying Six Sigma and Lean principles plus technology to continuously improve their business processes. Genpact operates service delivery centers in India, China, Hungary, Mexico, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain and the United States. “

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,867 shares. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $682 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Thukral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider N. V. Tyagarajan sold 198,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $4,785,285.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,888.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,642 shares of company stock worth $5,280,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Genpact Limited by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited by 22.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Genpact Limited by 4,164.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

