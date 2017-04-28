GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) opened at 12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The firm’s market cap is $606.02 million. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 114.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $86,637.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,830.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,444 shares of company stock worth $501,739 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4,380.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 2,028,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,829,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 884,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,198,000 after buying an additional 511,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 373,526 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

