Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media stories about Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have been trending positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genetic Technologies Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) traded up 5.17% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,032 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.81 million. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the provision of molecular risk assessment for cancer. The Company offers predictive testing and assessment tools for physicians to manage women’s health. The Company’s lead product, BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

