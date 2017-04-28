Private Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,150 Shares of General Motors Company (GM)

Private Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors Company were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 1,961.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 551,079 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 34.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 25,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 82,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company during the third quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 34.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. General Motors Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Vetr raised shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.53 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

In related news, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $90,379.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,750.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $48,789.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,942 shares of company stock worth $1,419,117. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

