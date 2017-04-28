General Motors Company (GM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. General Motors Company had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $41.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. General Motors Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 16,650,689 shares of the company traded hands. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 187% compared to the average daily volume of 1,579 call options.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors Company from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of General Motors Company from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors Company from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

In other General Motors Company news, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 32,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,585.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $90,379.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,750.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,117. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors Company by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 156,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Motors Company by 513.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,439,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 1,204,872 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in General Motors Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 376,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Motors Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in General Motors Company by 531.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

