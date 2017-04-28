Jonathon Nudi Purchases 1,800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi bought 1,800 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,723.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 57.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $72.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.56.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. General Mills’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,008,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 291,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.
