Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.28

Media coverage about Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) has been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gener8 Maritime earned a news impact score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded down 3.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 913,071 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Gener8 Maritime has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gener8 Maritime will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

