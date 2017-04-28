Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (NYSE:GNK) traded down 2.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 58,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company’s market cap is $84.61 million. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.49. The business earned $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 million. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) had a negative net margin of 191.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/genco-shipping-trading-limited-ordinary-shares-new-marshall-islands-gnk-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raynor Geoffrey increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 93,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the first quarter worth about $4,276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.