Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) reported earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) had a negative net margin of 191.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (NYSE:GNK) traded up 1.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,375 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $96.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Raynor Geoffrey increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Ordinary Shares New (Marshall Islands) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

