GATX (GMT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News headlines about GATX (NYSE:GMT) have trended positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GATX (NYSE:GMT) remained flat at $43.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. GATX has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

Separately, Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

