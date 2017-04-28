GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Issues Earnings Results

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm earned $57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 34.16%. GasLog Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,466 shares. The stock has a market cap of $837.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 387.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,586,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.
