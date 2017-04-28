GasLog (GLOG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GasLog earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Friday. 698,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. GasLog has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc raised GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised GasLog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GasLog in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised GasLog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

