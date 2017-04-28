Gannett Co Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (GCI)

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) – Analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gannett Co in a report issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst B. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Gabelli also issued estimates for Gannett Co’s FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) traded down 3.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,812 shares. Gannett Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Gannett Co had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett Co during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Gannett Co by 31.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC raised its position in Gannett Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett Co during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gannett Co by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett Co

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

