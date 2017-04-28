Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 0.26% on Friday, hitting $34.80. 1,662,243 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company earned $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.88 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In related news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $6,996,988.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,373,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 79,921 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,904,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,157,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 106,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

