Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLMD. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) opened at 5.14 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $62.45 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm earned $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/galmed-pharmaceuticals-glmd-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.