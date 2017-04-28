Galena Biopharma Inc (GALE) Receives $2.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Galena Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GALE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galena Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galena Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galena Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) traded down 5.2200% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.5901. The stock had a trading volume of 577,312 shares. The stock’s market cap is $21.20 million. Galena Biopharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 2,363,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,985,290.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Galena Biopharma

Galena Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development portfolio ranges from mid- to late-stage clinical assets, including cancer immunotherapy program led by NeuVax (nelipepimut-S), GALE-301 and GALE-302.

