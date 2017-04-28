Gabelli Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Research analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $17.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.75. Gabelli also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2019 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. 970,456 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.91. Whirlpool has a one year low of $145.91 and a one year high of $194.10.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.35 per share, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther F. Berrozpe sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $1,102,420.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,378,785. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

