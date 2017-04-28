Gabelli Comments on RPC, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst S. Wong forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company cut RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) traded down 0.60% on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,906 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company’s market cap is $3.96 billion. RPC has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPC by 112.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in RPC by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 86.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $19,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

