Gabelli Comments on Bioverativ Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (BIVV)

Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) – Analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioverativ in a report issued on Monday. Gabelli analyst J. He expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIVV. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bioverativ in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bioverativ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) traded up 1.24% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 716,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bioverativ has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

