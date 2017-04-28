Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst T. Winter expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WARNING: “Gabelli Comments on Avangrid Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (AGR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/gabelli-comments-on-avangrid-incs-fy2019-earnings-agr.html.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 346,178 shares of the company were exchanged. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Avangrid by 2.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James P. Torgerson sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $281,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 610 shares of company stock worth $24,988. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.