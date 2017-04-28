Gabelli Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm earned $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 23.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FFIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) traded down 2.93% on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,948 shares. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $163,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,761.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,343,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,874,000 after buying an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 54,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank’s subsidiaries include Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation, Flushing Service Corporation and FSB Properties Inc The Company also owns Flushing Financial Capital Trust II, Flushing Financial Capital Trust III and Flushing Financial Capital Trust IV (the Trusts).

