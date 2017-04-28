Gabelli Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR)

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst J. Garza now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.23.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,168 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 198,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,877,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela D. Jilek sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $88,855.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,853 shares of company stock worth $7,725,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

