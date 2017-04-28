Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst C. Jolly now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $514 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.04 million. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Decreased by Analyst (VVV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fy2021-eps-estimates-for-valvoline-inc-decreased-by-analyst-vvv.html.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) traded down 0.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 620,654 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Kirk acquired 6,900 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $159,114.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.