FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exactech, Inc. Issued By Gabelli (EXAC)

Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) – Analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exactech in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Tsai now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAC. TheStreet raised Exactech from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 37,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Exactech has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of 1235.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Exactech had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

In other Exactech news, SVP Bruce E. Thompson sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $121,521.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Binch sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $86,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $165,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $232,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Exactech by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Exactech by 205.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 104,625 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Exactech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Exactech during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exactech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exactech

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

