FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Raised by Gabelli

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sensient Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst S. Donnelly now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. Gabelli also issued estimates for Sensient Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) traded down 1.84% on Friday, reaching $81.80. 140,003 shares of the company were exchanged. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm earned $341.40 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $158,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,316,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,799,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

