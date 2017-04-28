FY2019 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (SYK) Lowered by Jefferies Group

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.66. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,394 shares. Stryker has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,011.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.5% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 35,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

