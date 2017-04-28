FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Corp Issued By Jefferies Group (PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Jefferies Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling Corp in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Precision Drilling Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Precision Drilling Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Precision Drilling Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) traded down 2.46% on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,244 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Precision Drilling Corp had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company earned $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 130.1% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,016,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,968,000 after buying an additional 12,446,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,327,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 14,292,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 2,482,497 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Corp by 86.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 5,307,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 2,465,322 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,175,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling Corp

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

