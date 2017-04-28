Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fy2019-earnings-forecast-for-mercury-systems-inc-issued-by-suntrust-banks-mrcy.html.

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 0.13% on Friday, hitting $37.38. 553,203 shares of the stock were exchanged. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 159,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,541,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 283,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $356,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,790.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,944 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.