FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Issued By Jefferies Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Corp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr cut Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Clarkson Capital cut Barrick Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) traded up 0.06% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,585,909 shares. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Barrick Gold Corp also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 71,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 643% compared to the average daily volume of 9,674 put options.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Barrick Gold Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,811,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,581,000 after buying an additional 6,736,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,498,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 72,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 86.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 113,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 589.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,839,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 1,572,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

