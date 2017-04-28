FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited (WIT) Cut by Jefferies Group

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro Limited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst V. Dhasmana now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Wipro Limited’s FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Wipro Limited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 818,467 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Wipro Limited had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 15.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 55,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited Company Profile

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

