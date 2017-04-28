FY2018 EPS Estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Increased by Analyst

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.86). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) opened at 4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $149.59 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,307.23% and a negative net margin of 409.54%. The firm earned $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,812,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 472,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,003,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $58,645.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Hager sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock valued at $149,880 over the last 90 days. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

