FY2018 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Boosted by Analyst

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded down 6.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 190,663 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.63. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.19%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $66,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,451,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,869,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,451,694 shares in the company, valued at $77,179,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $534,356. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 199.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

