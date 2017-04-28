Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Williams Capital decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Monday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FY2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Cut by Analyst” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-gulfport-energy-co-gpor-cut-by-analyst.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded down 1.73% on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 3,546,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.67. The company’s market cap is $2.52 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,441,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,329,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 228.8% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,740,000 after buying an additional 1,052,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.