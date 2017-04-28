Brokers Offer Predictions for BlackRock, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $24.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2019 earnings at $28.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $32.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $38.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on BlackRock from $447.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.30.

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) opened at 390.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.35. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $317.60 and a 12 month high of $399.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.31. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 8,573 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.92, for a total transaction of $3,214,189.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 5,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.00, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $10,014,028 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

