Gabelli Comments on Legg Mason Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Investment analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s FY2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LM. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Legg Mason from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) opened at 38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.93. Legg Mason has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $38.99.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $723.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 235.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 188.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph A. Sullivan sold 29,744 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,072,568.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 387,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,845.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

