Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Issued By Cormark” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-rogers-communications-inc-lowered-by-analyst-rci-updated.html.

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) opened at 46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business earned $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,968,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,893,000 after buying an additional 232,775 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,813,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.