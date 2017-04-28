Liberty Property Trust Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for Liberty Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company earned $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.25 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) opened at 40.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,539,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,327,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,235,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,588,000 after buying an additional 267,458 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,790,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 1,453,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,989,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,602,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,848,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,604,000 after buying an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.19%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

