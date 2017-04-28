William Blair Comments on Fastenal Company’s FY2017 Earnings (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Fastenal Company in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal Company’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 45.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 20.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $501,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fastenal Company’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

