FY2017 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca plc Issued By Jefferies Group (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca plc in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca plc’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.35 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca plc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) opened at 30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.77.

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.58. AstraZeneca plc had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,443,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca plc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,600,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,922,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca plc by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 8,079,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,480,000 after buying an additional 872,075 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,935,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,765,000 after buying an additional 137,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc by 57.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,365,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,589,000 after buying an additional 1,228,331 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

