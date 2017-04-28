FY2017 EPS Estimates for ABB Ltd (ABB) Decreased by Analyst

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst G. Phillips now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Group has a “Sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Natixis raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) opened at 24.53 on Friday. ABB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company earned $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 79.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

